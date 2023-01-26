Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Shares Up 7.5%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating) shot up 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. 1,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 4,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Li Ning Trading Up 7.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

