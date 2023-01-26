Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd.

Liberty Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.0% per year over the last three years. Liberty Energy has a payout ratio of 5.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Liberty Energy to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 4.1 %

LBRT stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92. Liberty Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

LBRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Liberty Energy to $23.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Liberty Energy to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $650,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268,115 shares in the company, valued at $56,669,114.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 17.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 24.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Liberty Energy by 29.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

