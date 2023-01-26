Lido DAO (LDO) Price Reaches $2.29 on Top Exchanges

Lido DAO (LDO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Lido DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $2.29 or 0.00009912 BTC on exchanges. Lido DAO has a market cap of $1.91 billion and approximately $151.06 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded up 16.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 836,363,055 tokens. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

