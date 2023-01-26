Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Purchased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,648 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Life Storage worth $8,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Life Storage by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Life Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Life Storage Increases Dividend

NYSE LSI traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.61. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.02 and a twelve month high of $151.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 119.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

