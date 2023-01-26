Lincluden Management Ltd. Acquires 13,265 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $84,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 50.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 7.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,940,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,782,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter worth $2,809,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,800. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.81. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 530.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

