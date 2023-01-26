Lincluden Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Lincluden Management Ltd. cut its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,767,000 after buying an additional 3,673,271 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 29.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,855,000 after buying an additional 2,166,385 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after buying an additional 1,823,612 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 60.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,520,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,682,000 after buying an additional 945,577 shares during the period. 6.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.04) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.67) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

TTE traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $63.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,670. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.02. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.81.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.529 per share. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

