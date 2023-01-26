Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $3.92 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. FMR LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,310 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,386,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,174 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in Dollar General by 51.0% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,787,000 after buying an additional 438,407 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,214 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 103.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 855,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,907,000 after acquiring an additional 435,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $237.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,784. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

