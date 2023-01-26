Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $76.82 Million Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,252,496 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,191 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises 9.8% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $76,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.79. 365,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,260. The company has a market capitalization of $123.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.82 and its 200 day moving average is $64.83. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.7081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TD. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.