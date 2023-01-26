Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 78,304 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,013,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 78,304 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for approximately 3.6% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $28,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SU. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.71. 739,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,935,211. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.17. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Featured Articles

