Linear (LINA) Market Cap Reaches $76.28 Million

Linear (LINA) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last seven days, Linear has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a total market cap of $76.28 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

About Linear

Linear’s launch date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

