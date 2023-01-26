Lipe & Dalton Has $135,000 Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Exact Sciences stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.00. The stock had a trading volume of 454,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,536. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $84.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.52.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.73% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $523.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.78 million. Equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

