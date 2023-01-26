Lipe & Dalton Sells 154 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Lipe & Dalton lessened its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.94.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.74. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $143.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.09%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

