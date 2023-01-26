Lipe & Dalton Sells 80 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Lipe & Dalton cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for 2.7% of Lipe & Dalton’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $76,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,594. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,594. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,562. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.63.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $2.68 on Thursday, reaching $280.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,881. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $297.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

