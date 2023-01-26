Lisk (LSK) One Day Volume Reaches $6.75 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00004115 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $133.36 million and $6.75 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00021159 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000268 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004715 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009321 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003829 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,556,647 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

