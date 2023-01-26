Lisk Price Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Lisk has a market cap of $131.19 million and $4.74 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00004023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00021180 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000266 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004764 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00009509 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003791 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,551,042 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

