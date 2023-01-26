LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Short Interest Down 68.0% in January

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the December 31st total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,938,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LiveToBeHappy Price Performance

Shares of CAVR stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 60,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,153. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. LiveToBeHappy has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.04.

About LiveToBeHappy

CAVU Resources, Inc is a holding company, which focuses on acquiring companies that have cannabis related technologies, controlled environmental growth facilities and well managed farms. The company was founded on August 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

