LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Short Interest Down 68.0% in January

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the December 31st total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,938,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
LiveToBeHappy Price Performance
Shares of CAVR stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 60,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,153. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. LiveToBeHappy has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.04.
About LiveToBeHappy
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiveToBeHappy (CAVR)
