Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $470.88.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.9 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $8.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $462.89. The stock had a trading volume of 329,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,266. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $498.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $474.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $121.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.33 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

