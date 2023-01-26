Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.47 EPS. Lockheed Martin updated its FY23 guidance to ~$26.60-26.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $26.60-$26.90 EPS.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LMT stock traded up $5.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $459.81. 2,065,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,378. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.17. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The company has a market cap of $120.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 73.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Vertical Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $470.88.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

