Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin updated its FY23 guidance to ~$26.60-26.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $26.60-$26.90 EPS.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $454.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $474.42 and a 200 day moving average of $444.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $470.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

