Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin updated its FY23 guidance to ~$26.60-26.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $26.60-$26.90 EPS.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $454.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $474.42 and a 200 day moving average of $444.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $470.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

