LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LooksRare has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. LooksRare has a market cap of $95.90 million and approximately $5.81 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

