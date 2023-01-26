Loop Capital Trims Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Target Price to $230.00

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.39% from the stock’s current price.

AZPN has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $194.27 on Thursday. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $135.48 and a 52-week high of $263.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.63.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $250.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.76 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,397.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 6.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth about $1,203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

