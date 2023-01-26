Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) rose 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 3,722,628 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 19,423,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.40 to $1.60 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.52 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. China Renaissance cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1.70 to $1.40 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, CLSA raised Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). Lufax had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lufax by 1,298.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433,557 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 18,231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,593,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,982,000 after buying an additional 12,524,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lufax by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,097,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,243,000 after buying an additional 7,292,397 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth about $7,743,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Lufax by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,655 shares in the last quarter. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

