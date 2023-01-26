LUKSO 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.35 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (LYXe) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 26th. LUKSO has a total market capitalization of $128.95 million and $1.35 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LUKSO has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LUKSO token can now be bought for approximately $8.63 or 0.00037364 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002511 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.57 or 0.00405692 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,567.77 or 0.28476563 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.25 or 0.00586418 BTC.
LUKSO Token Profile
LUKSO’s genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso.
