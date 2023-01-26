LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Position Increased by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.39.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

LYB traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.45. The company had a trading volume of 409,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,004. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

