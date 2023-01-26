Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Magenta Therapeutics Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $0.50 on Thursday. Magenta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28. The company has a market cap of $29.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MGTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,059,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,786,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $699,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 796,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 531,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.