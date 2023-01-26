Malaga Cove Capital LLC Acquires 1,284 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,300 shares of company stock worth $901,738 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

RTX stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.79. The company had a trading volume of 390,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,166,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.08. The stock has a market cap of $146.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

