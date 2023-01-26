Malaga Cove Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 197,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $40.23. 2,672,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,894,504. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average is $40.72. The company has a market capitalization of $168.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

