Malaga Cove Capital LLC Buys 369 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total transaction of $2,671,746.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $12,630,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.03, for a total transaction of $302,037.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total transaction of $2,671,746.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,630,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,054. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.87.

Shares of NOW traded up $25.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $473.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,944,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $95.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 459.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.32. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $621.41.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

