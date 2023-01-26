Malaga Cove Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,782,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,957,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,390,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,443 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 19,420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,952,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDD. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

PDD stock traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,548,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,315,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.74. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $101.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.49. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

