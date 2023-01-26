Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $100.76. 186,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,076. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.03 and a 200-day moving average of $93.01. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $208.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $133.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.88.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.