Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $452,000 Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,512 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.0% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% during the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Materials Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.64.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.25. 756,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,286,972. The company has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $145.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.24 and a 200 day moving average of $97.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

