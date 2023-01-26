Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $993,000 Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,319,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $625,768,000 after buying an additional 70,357 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,852,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,354,000 after purchasing an additional 258,230 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,489,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,006,000 after purchasing an additional 70,483 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,661,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $440,996,000 after acquiring an additional 203,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,627,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $281,954,000 after acquiring an additional 335,878 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,675,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,653,445. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The company has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile



Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading

