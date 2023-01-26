Malaga Cove Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 6,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $197.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.28.

SNOW traded up $2.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.35. The stock had a trading volume of 921,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,309. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.58. The company has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of -63.07 and a beta of 0.72. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $329.49.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $557.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

