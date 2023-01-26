Malaga Cove Capital LLC Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,841 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 7.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 24.1% in the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. HSBC started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.23.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $2.21 on Thursday, hitting $195.44. 14,274,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,446,973. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The company has a market capitalization of $486.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total transaction of $7,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,190,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,139,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total value of $7,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,190,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,139,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,787 shares of company stock worth $36,844,997 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

