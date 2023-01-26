Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 492 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth $5,746,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth $382,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after purchasing an additional 173,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 11.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.52.

PYPL traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $79.44. 1,773,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,332,450. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.85. The firm has a market cap of $90.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $176.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

