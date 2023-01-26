Malaga Cove Capital LLC Takes $239,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,874 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,301,000 after buying an additional 61,311 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $673,696,000 after purchasing an additional 132,843 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,646,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,028,869,000 after purchasing an additional 189,454 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,718,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $686,590,000 after purchasing an additional 84,478 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,369,344 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $650,947,000 after purchasing an additional 467,113 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.83. 1,186,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,496,937. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $149.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

