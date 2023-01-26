Malaga Cove Capital LLC Takes $299,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 754.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 14,182.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total value of $5,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,097,256.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 445,899 shares of company stock worth $80,212,386 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $3.12 on Thursday, reaching $189.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.71. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $209.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

