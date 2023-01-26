Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 27.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 19.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 756.3% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $129.81 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $130.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.73.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Stories

