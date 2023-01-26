Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/20/2023 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2023 – Marathon Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/13/2023 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $155.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Marathon Petroleum had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00.

1/9/2023 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $126.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $131.00 to $133.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2022 – Marathon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/19/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $153.00 to $143.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/13/2022 – Marathon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,663,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $130.85. The stock has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.73.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 13.18%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,470,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,405,000 after acquiring an additional 163,151 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,934,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,854,000 after buying an additional 42,273 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,844,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,065,000 after buying an additional 98,903 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,355,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,856,000 after buying an additional 335,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,591,000 after buying an additional 1,112,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

