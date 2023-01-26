Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

MPC stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,663,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $130.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.73. The stock has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 25.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at $29,515,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,470,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,405,000 after buying an additional 163,151 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,934,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,854,000 after buying an additional 42,273 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,844,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,065,000 after buying an additional 98,903 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,355,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,856,000 after buying an additional 335,015 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 59.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,591,000 after buying an additional 1,112,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

