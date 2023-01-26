Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Short Interest Update

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,900 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the December 31st total of 694,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 869,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Marin Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Marin Software by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Marin Software by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Marin Software by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 784,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRIN traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,384. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 87.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.59%. The company had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.

