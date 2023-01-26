MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Raised to $288.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $238.00 to $288.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 20.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MarketAxess from $274.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.90.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Trading Up 10.2 %

Shares of MKTX opened at $363.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 0.64. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $390.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

About MarketAxess

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 1,345.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.