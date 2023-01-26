MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Down 7.4%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) fell 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.25. 41,689 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 73,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MKTW. JMP Securities cut their target price on MarketWise from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on MarketWise from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on MarketWise from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketWise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

MarketWise Trading Down 7.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The newsletter publisher reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.27). MarketWise had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $119.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MarketWise news, Director Riaan Hodgson purchased 26,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $55,697.37. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,197.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketWise

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MarketWise by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,355,844 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MarketWise by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 706,607 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in MarketWise by 473.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,211,400 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MarketWise by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 816,088 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 61,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Featured Articles

