Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 677.8% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marston’s from GBX 44 ($0.54) to GBX 50 ($0.62) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Marston's alerts:

Marston’s Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MARZF remained flat at $0.49 during trading on Thursday. Marston’s has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston’s Plc engages in the breweries and pubs business. Its pubs core formats include community pubs, signature pubs, and revere pubs. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Wolverhampton, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.