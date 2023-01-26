Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton reduced its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $399.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.36.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MLM stock traded down $4.78 on Thursday, hitting $342.64. 134,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $406.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $351.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.74 by ($0.05). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

