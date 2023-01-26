Mastercard Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Mastercard in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $10.57 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.44 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.73.

NYSE:MA opened at $382.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.74. Mastercard has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $367.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,819 shares of company stock valued at $117,733,271 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

