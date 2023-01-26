Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $6.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $375.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,596. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.74.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.73.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,819 shares of company stock valued at $117,733,271. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Mastercard by 67.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 701,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $250,753,000 after acquiring an additional 283,634 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 935,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,276,000 after buying an additional 146,426 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 22.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,734,000 after purchasing an additional 108,971 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 359,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,379,000 after purchasing an additional 92,252 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,168,000 after purchasing an additional 71,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

