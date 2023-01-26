Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Short Interest Down 44.8% in January

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the December 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MLP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.19. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,841. Maui Land & Pineapple has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.38 million, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average is $9.23.

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLP. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple during the third quarter worth $123,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC increased its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 3.4% during the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 593,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,467,000 after buying an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. 12.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.