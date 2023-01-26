Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Short Interest Down 44.8% in January

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the December 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MLP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.19. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,841. Maui Land & Pineapple has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.38 million, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average is $9.23.
Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maui Land & Pineapple
Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile
Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maui Land & Pineapple (MLP)
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullin Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
- Mergers and Acquisitions in 2023 Off To A Strong Start
- What Does Apple’s Move to India Mean for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.