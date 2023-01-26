McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.56-2.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-7% yr/yr to ~$6.67-6.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.65 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.56-$2.61 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $4.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.73. 2,007,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.16.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

