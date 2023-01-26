Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA) and Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Financial Analysis

Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Rating) and Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Meihua International Medical Technologies and Dynatronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meihua International Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A Dynatronics -11.30% -33.81% -13.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Meihua International Medical Technologies and Dynatronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meihua International Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Dynatronics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Dynatronics has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 828.07%. Given Dynatronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dynatronics is more favorable than Meihua International Medical Technologies.

This table compares Meihua International Medical Technologies and Dynatronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meihua International Medical Technologies $104.04 million 2.79 $20.95 million N/A N/A Dynatronics $44.34 million 0.18 -$3.99 million ($0.32) -1.35

Meihua International Medical Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Dynatronics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Meihua International Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Dynatronics shares are held by institutional investors. 66.6% of Meihua International Medical Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Dynatronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Meihua International Medical Technologies beats Dynatronics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meihua International Medical Technologies

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. It offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. The company's products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps. It also distributes disposable medical devices sourced from other manufacturers to customers in China. In addition, the company offers COVID-19 products comprising disposable medical masks. It serves hospitals, pharmacies, medical institutions, and medical equipment companies. The company also exports its products to Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Yangzhou, the People's Republic of China. Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Bright Accomplish Limited.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. Its products include Therapeutic Modalities, Supplies, Traction Equipment, and Tables and Equipment. The company was founded by Kelvyn H. Cullimore on April 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

